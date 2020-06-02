Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts, like so many of us, is ready to see some serious change.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder took to Instagram and shared an emotional video after the death of George Floyd, which has sparked protests around the country and statements from players and teams.

The video begins by telling us to not pretend there isn’t a problem in America.

“For once don’t do it,” he says. “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

Betts’ video caption revealed he’s been in “disbelief yet again.”

“Over the last few days I have sat in disbelief yet again, how a black man can be killed because of the color of his skin. As I continue to process the recent events, I am reminded that our fight is not over. We must not get comfortable when the protesting is over, but remain dedicated to our mission; EQUALITY FOR ALL!

I AM MORE THAN AN ATHLETE…

I AM A BLACK MAN, A FATHER,

A SON, A BROTHER, & A FRIEND. #EnoughIsEnough #GodProtectUs #PleaseStopKillingUs”

Powerful.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images