It’s been a long wait, but it appears we are getting closer to a full-fledged restart of the NHL.

The league is in Phase 2 of its return to play plan, and Phase 3, which marks the beginning of training camp, is scheduled to begin July 10. Hub cities for the 24-team tournament should be determined soon, as well as concrete dates for games to begin.

In the latest NESN Bruins podcast, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen break down the latest reports on hub candidates and return to play dates, as well as the impact the coronavirus already is having on the league, and how the NHL will have to handle reporting that players have contracted COVID-19.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/3afe0a3a.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images