It’s race day… again.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday afternoon in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The event will be the sixth cup Race since the 2020 season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer rounding out the top five. You can click here to view the full race lineup.

Will Brad Keselowski, who won this race last year, make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Bristol Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the QuikTrip 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images