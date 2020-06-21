Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some plate racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Gieco 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR will allow toughly 500 fans to attend the race.

Martin Truex Jr. will start at the pole alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin with fellow JGR driver Kyle Busch in third. Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

You can click here to view the full race lineup.

Will Hamlin make it two wins in a row following last weekend’s triumph at Homestead-Miami Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Geico 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 21, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Images