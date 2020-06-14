Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR will take another step toward “normalcy” Sunday afternoon.

Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.

Denny Hamlin will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five. You can click here to view the full race lineup.

Will Martin Truex Jr. make it two wins in a row following Wednesday’s triumph at Martinsville Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Dixie Vodka 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images