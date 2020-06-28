Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A busy weekend at the “Tricky Triangle” wraps up Sunday evening.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the Pocono 350, the last of three Sunday races at Pocono Raceway as well as the second Cup Series race of the weekend at the picturesque Pennsylvania track. Kevin Harvick will look for a weekend sweep after winning Saturday’s Pocono 325.

Will the Stewart-Haas Racing driver win his fourth race since the resumption of the 2020 NASCAR season? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Pocono 350 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports Images