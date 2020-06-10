Are you ready for some night racing, NASCAR fans?
Cup Series drivers are set to compete under the lights Wednesday in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It promises to be an eventful evening at the short track known as “the paperclip.”
Ryan Blaney will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five. You can click here to view the full race lineup.
Will Kevin Harvick make it two wins in a row following Sunday’s win at Atlanta Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the Pain Relief 500 online and on TV:
When: Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
