The Confederate flag no longer is welcome around NASCAR.

NASCAR announced Wednesday it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag from all of its events and properties. This comes two days after Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace, the only black driver competing at NASCAR’s highest level, called for the ban during an appearance on CNN. His call to action quickly garnered support, and now, change has come.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” Wednesday’s statement says. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”

This certainly is big news, especially as protests for racial justice enter their second week across the United States.

