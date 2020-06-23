NASCAR provided more context Tuesday after the FBI concluded an investigation into a noose reportedly found at Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday ahead of the Geico 500.

The investigation revealed the object in question was a pull rope for the garage door, NASCAR confirmed, while thanking the FBI for its efforts.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in the statement. “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

A second noose-like object was discovered Saturday at Sonoma Speedway, sparking a separate investigation.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images