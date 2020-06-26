Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s always assumed that, burner account or otherwise, professional athletes are lurking around on social media and keeping an eye on what people say about them.

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe isn’t afraid to admit he’s active on Reddit, but in doing so he poked a little fun at himself.

Thursday on the NASCAR subreddit, someone posed the question: “How many drivers are active on the sub.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver popped in with a great response.

Exceptionally played.

Of course, Briscoe actually could be classified as “one of the good ones” right now. He’s currently second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and finished first on June 14 in the Contender Boats 250.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network