The field is set for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.
The lineup for Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was determined via tiered drawing. The process NASCAR used is a bit confusing, but just know that Ryan Blaney came out on top.
The Team Penske driver will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five. This will be the third straight race in which Almirola and Logano have started second and third, respectively.
Here’s the complete running order for the Pain Relief 500:
1. Ryan Blaney
2. Aric Almirola
3. Joey Logano
4. Clint Bowyer
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kyle Busch
8. Alex Bowman
9. Kurt Busch
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Chase Elliott
12. Denny Hamlin
13. Erik Jones
14. Tyler Reddick
15. William Byron
16. Ryan Newman
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. John Hunter Nemechek
19. Matt DiBenedetto
20. Matt Kenseth
21. Jimmie Johnson
22. Austin Dillon
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Chris Buescher
25. Corey LaJoie
26. JJ Yeley
27. Cole Custer
28. Ryan Preece
29. Michael McDowell
30. Ty Dillon
31. Brennan Poole
32. Christopher Bell
33. David Starr
34. Quin Houff
35. Garrett Smithley
36. Joey Gase
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
39. Reed Sorenson
The race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.
More NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Appears To Faint During Post-Race Interview
Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images