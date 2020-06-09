Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

The lineup for Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was determined via tiered drawing. The process NASCAR used is a bit confusing, but just know that Ryan Blaney came out on top.

The Team Penske driver will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five. This will be the third straight race in which Almirola and Logano have started second and third, respectively.

Here’s the complete running order for the Pain Relief 500:

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Aric Almirola

3. Joey Logano

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kyle Busch

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kurt Busch

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Chase Elliott

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Erik Jones

14. Tyler Reddick

15. William Byron

16. Ryan Newman

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. John Hunter Nemechek

19. Matt DiBenedetto

20. Matt Kenseth

21. Jimmie Johnson

22. Austin Dillon

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Chris Buescher

25. Corey LaJoie

26. JJ Yeley

27. Cole Custer

28. Ryan Preece

29. Michael McDowell

30. Ty Dillon

31. Brennan Poole

32. Christopher Bell

33. David Starr

34. Quin Houff

35. Garrett Smithley

36. Joey Gase

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. Reed Sorenson

The race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.

