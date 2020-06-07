NASCAR is now among the many professional sports leagues speaking out.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed both drivers and fans on Sunday, prior to the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Phelps expressed how people of color “have suffered in our country” and led a moment of silence, following the unjust murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard,” Phelps said. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better. The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission…”

You can listen to Phelps’ message here:

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed today's competitors prior to today's race at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/7fZLUMkWxj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 7, 2020

Well done.

