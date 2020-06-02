Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could fans potentially return to live sporting events soon?

NASCAR reportedly is looking into the possibility of allowing fans to be in attendance at future races with the earliest chance coming potentially by the end of June. And while nothing is set in stone yet and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there may be some good news to come soon for race fans.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster and Sophia Jurksztowicz broke down the news during the “Need To Know” segment on the latest edition of “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

