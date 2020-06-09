While many professional sports leagues in the United States still have yet to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR soon will allow some fans to attend select races.

The league’s plan begins with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, where 1,000 South Florida service members will serve as honorary guests. They will be the first people to attend a NASCAR Cup Series race since March 8.

Talladega Superspeedway, meanwhile, will permit up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands and towers to attend the GEICO 500 on June 24. Fans attending the two events “will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols,” according to a press release from NASCAR.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” NASCAR’s executive vice president Daryl Wolfe said in Tuesday’s press release. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

Surely, this is music to NASCAR fans’ ears.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images