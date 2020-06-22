Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We now have more details on Sunday’s disturbing incident at Talladega Superspeedway.

A noose was found in Darrell Wallace Jr.’s garage stall, NASCAR announced after the postponement of the Geico 500. An investigation was launched into the matter, which sparked outrage from across the sports world.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass on Monday offered additional context on the story. Most notably, Pockrass reported that Wallace never saw the noose; rather, one of his crew chiefs discovered it before reporting it to NASCAR, which in turn reported it to the FBI.

Here’s his report:

Additional news on the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall Sunday:

–Bubba Wallace did not see the noose.

–Talladega County Sheriff said NASCAR reported the incident to the FBI, which would handle any criminal investigation. #nascar — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

The incident in Wallace’s stall came hours after a plane towing a Confederate flag and “defund NASCAR” sign flew over Talladega. Multiple fans reportedly were waving the Confederate flag outside the track, as well.

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag, a decision that proved divisive among drivers and fans alike. Wallace himself has protested racial inequality and police brutality since the death of George Floyd last month.

The Geico 500 now is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool USA TODAY Network Images