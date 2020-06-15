Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR no longer wants the Confederate flag waving anywhere near its races, but, at the end of the day, it will be up to security personnel to enforce the ban.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern on Monday offered new insight into NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, which was announced last week. Stern reported that track security will include the flag in the list of items it looks for during routine sweeps before, during and after races. Fans found with the flag in their possession either will be asked to take it down or leave the premises.

Here’s Stern’s report:

NASCAR track execs expect Confederate flag to just be added to list of things (like fireworks) that security already looks for during sweeps. ➖ If fan has one up, security would require them to take it down or leave venue, with potential for trespassing arrest if non-compliant. pic.twitter.com/hr7Vd37FLf — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 15, 2020

Obviously, it will be difficult for track security to keep an eye on everyone. People will slip through the cracks.

However, if properly enforced, the ban could go a long way toward making NASCAR races more diverse, welcoming events.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images