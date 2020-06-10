Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems Bubba Wallace will be back in the 43 again next year.

Hall of Fame owner Andrew Murstein said the Richard Petty Motorsports team is planning to renew Wallace’s contract for the 2021 campaign, as reported by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern on Tuesday.

“We plan on running Bubba in the famous 43 next year and hopefully for many years to come,” Murstein said, per Stern. “Bubba in his own special way is a great ambassador for the sport.”

He had signed a two-year extension in July 2018 to keep him with Richard Petty Motorsports through 2020.

Wallace has two top 10 finishes in 2020 NASCAR Cup Series events, and has had an impact off the track this year as well.

Wallace, the only African American racing at NASCAR’s highest level, has recently been among the most vocal drivers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement while standing against racial injustice.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images