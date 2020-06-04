Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England motorsports fans will want to make note of NASCAR’s latest scheduling update.

Among the changes made to the 2020 slate was the postponement of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Cup Series race was moved from July 19 to Aug 2.

The track, which originally had hoped to run the July race as scheduled, is unsure of whether fans will be allowed to attend the event in August.

NASCAR SCHEDULE UPDATE: The July 19 @NASCAR Cup Series #Foxwoods301 at #NHMS has been postponed to August 2. It’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access.

Full Details & Ticket Exchange Info: https://t.co/MWMZ4pVrkr pic.twitter.com/ioczXM6NOM — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) June 4, 2020

Here are the NASCAR races scheduled from June 26 through Aug. 2:

NASCAR sked through Aug. 2. No mention of spectators pic.twitter.com/ulKKTeup7N — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) June 4, 2020

Yeah, it’s going to be a busy summer.

As Jenna Fryer mentioned, NASCAR did not announce if/when it will allow fans to attend races. Recent reports indicated NASCAR was considering permitting fan access as soon as late June.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images