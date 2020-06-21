The field is set for the Geico 500
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was determined via tiered, random drawing. The main thing you need to know is that Martin Truex Jr. came out on top.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will start at the pole alongside teammate Denny Hamlin with fellow JGR driver Kyle Busch in third. Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Geico 500:
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Kyle Busch
4. Jimmie Johnson
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kurt Busch
8. Alex Bowman
9. Joey Logano
10. Clint Bowyer
11. Chase Elliott
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Matt Kenseth
14. Ryan Newman
15. Aric Almirola
16. Tyler Reddick
17. Austin Dillon
18. Erik Jones
19. William Byron
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Chris Buescher
22. John Hunter Nemechek
23. Matt DiBenedetto
24. Bubba Wallace
25. Corey LaJoie
26. Michael McDowell
27. Brennan Poole
28. Cole Custer
29. Gray Gaulding
30. B.J. McLeod
31. Ryan Preece
32. Quin Houff
33. Ty Dillon
34. J.J. Yeley
35. Christopher Bell
36. Joey Gase
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
39. Brendan Gaughan
40. Garrett Smithley
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR is allowing roughly 500 fans to attend the event.
Sign Up Now To Play ‘Geico 500 Challenge’ Predictive NASCAR Game At NESN’s New Games Site
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images