The field is set for the Geico 500

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was determined via tiered, random drawing. The main thing you need to know is that Martin Truex Jr. came out on top.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will start at the pole alongside teammate Denny Hamlin with fellow JGR driver Kyle Busch in third. Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Geico 500:

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Kyle Busch

4. Jimmie Johnson

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kurt Busch

8. Alex Bowman

9. Joey Logano

10. Clint Bowyer

11. Chase Elliott

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Matt Kenseth

14. Ryan Newman

15. Aric Almirola

16. Tyler Reddick

17. Austin Dillon

18. Erik Jones

19. William Byron

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Chris Buescher

22. John Hunter Nemechek

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Bubba Wallace

25. Corey LaJoie

26. Michael McDowell

27. Brennan Poole

28. Cole Custer

29. Gray Gaulding

30. B.J. McLeod

31. Ryan Preece

32. Quin Houff

33. Ty Dillon

34. J.J. Yeley

35. Christopher Bell

36. Joey Gase

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. Brendan Gaughan

40. Garrett Smithley

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR is allowing roughly 500 fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images