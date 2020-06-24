Darrell Wallace Jr. has been on quite the emotional roller coaster since Sunday night.

Wallace dominated headlines after an apparent noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway following the postponement of the Geico 500. The 26-year-old received an outpouring of support after news of the noose broke, most notably Monday before the rescheduled race when all teams involved in the Geico 500 rallied around Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver.

The investigation into the incident concluded Tuesday when NASCAR and the FBI determined Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. The rope in question proved to be a pull rope that had been in the stall at Talladega for over a year.

With the dust now somewhat settled, Wallace took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on what took place over the past few days.

Wallace also opened up about the situation Tuesday in an interview with CNN. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver acknowledge he’s “pissed” about his character being called into question following the investigation’s findings, which prompted him to share his side of the story in detail.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images