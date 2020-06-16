There’s a lot on the line this week in the NBA 2K League.

Teams will participate in “The Tipoff”, the first of three in-season tournaments. The winning team will earn a share of a $160,000 prize pool.

The tournament will begin Tuesday night and run through Friday night. You can click here for all the details.

Here’s the breakdown of the prize pool payouts, as well as a partial schedule:

This should be fun.

Here’s how and when to watch all “The Tipoff” tournament games:

When: Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday June 17 at 6 p.m. ET; Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch

Thumbnail photo via 2K