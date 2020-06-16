There’s a lot on the line this week in the NBA 2K League.
Teams will participate in “The Tipoff”, the first of three in-season tournaments. The winning team will earn a share of a $160,000 prize pool.
The tournament will begin Tuesday night and run through Friday night. You can click here for all the details.
Here’s the breakdown of the prize pool payouts, as well as a partial schedule:
💰$160K Total Prize Pool 💰
1st Place: $70K
2nd Place: $50K
3rd and 4th Place: $20K each
Who’s gonna secure the bag? #ThisIsNotAGame
— NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 16, 2020
Here's how Day 1 of THE TIPOFF Powered by @ATT will play out tonight! 👇
6 pm/et match-ups: @PistonsGT vs @76ersGC @UtahJazzGaming vs @CLTXGaming @WarriorsGaming vs @PacersGaming @HawksTalonGC vs @MagicGaming
📺 ESPN2
💻 https://t.co/v1LLynxNVO
📱 https://t.co/KuOHN32wo2 pic.twitter.com/wlVVxK0rza
— NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 16, 2020
This should be fun.
Here’s how and when to watch all “The Tipoff” tournament games:
When: Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday June 17 at 6 p.m. ET; Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch
