We have reached the penultimate week of the 2020 NBA 2K League regular season.

Following an exciting Week 4, the action continues Tuesday night with the beginning of the Week 5 slate. Teams then will prepare for the final week of the regular season and — hopefully — the playoffs.

All NBA 2K League matches — regular season games are played every week from Tuesday to Friday — will be live-streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here’s how and when to watch all NBA 2K League Week 5 games:

When: Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch

Thumbnail photo via 2K