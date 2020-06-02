We have reached the penultimate week of the 2020 NBA 2K League regular season.
Following an exciting Week 4, the action continues Tuesday night with the beginning of the Week 5 slate. Teams then will prepare for the final week of the regular season and — hopefully — the playoffs.
All NBA 2K League matches — regular season games are played every week from Tuesday to Friday — will be live-streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
Here’s how and when to watch all NBA 2K League Week 5 games:
When: Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch
Thumbnail photo via 2K