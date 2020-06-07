Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Russell supports kneeling for the American flag in protest, even if President Donald Trump doesn’t.

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter to reiterate his “no kneeling” message, one he’s promoted since ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem before NFL games in 2016. So, Russell responded with a tweet of his own.

The Boston Celtics legend retweeted Trump’s June 5 message Sunday with an image of himself kneeling while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom, followed by a powerful caption:

“#Trump you projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican it was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic #Proud2kneel #BlackLivesMatter,” Russell tweeted.

#Trump you projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican it was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic #Proud2kneel #BlackLivesMatter @MSNBC @BostonGlobe https://t.co/nhNITHSrxo pic.twitter.com/h0PuUYVFwu — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 7, 2020

This isn’t the only time Russell’s spoken out on Twitter since George Floyd’s death nearly two weeks ago. Russell posted some candid thoughts about the protests occurring in wake of his death, calling them “emotional” and impactful.” He’s even attended a couple of protests with his wife.

Then again, what else would you expect from this NBA legend?

