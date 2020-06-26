Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it looks like the NBA really is coming back.

The NBA appears to have finalized just about everything for their return to play plan, and one of the more notable details, the schedule, will be released Friday evening.

ESPN will run a special hour-long episode of “NBA Countdown,” with the showing unveiling the full schedule and television coverage for the seeding games of the league’s return.

The NBA’s plan is to hold the remainder of the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., and the show is expected to go on even with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State.

Here’s how you can watch the NBA Schedule Release Show.

When: Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

