There won’t be any fans in the stands, but NBA teams still might have something of a home-court advantage at Walt Disney World.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith on Wednesday both revealed details of the NBA’s plan to resume its season in Orlando, Fla. Teams reportedly will play a Summer League-like format until the playoffs start at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Additionally, Smith reported that Disney is open to the idea of allowing teams to ship their own courts to be used in the bubble environment. Whether the courts would be used for all kinds of games (regular season and playoff) is unclear.

Here’s Smith’s report:

On the flip side, the idea of transporting a home floor is on the table. Disney is prepared to provide all the courts necessary at ESPN Wide World of Sports, but will welcome teams shipping their welcome their own floors if that's the direction that this goes. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 3, 2020

This seems like a logistical nightmare. But hey, if it works, who cares?

Predictably, sports fans couldn’t be happier that the NBA reportedly will return this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images