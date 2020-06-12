Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The timeline for the remainder of the NBA season is coming into focus.

The league has committed to restarting the season at the end of July at Disney World Resort, bringing 22 teams back for a series of regular season games before embarking on a full postseason.

And on Friday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared the dates for the rest of the season.

Sources: NBA's expected restart dates: – July 30-Aug. 14: Seeding games

– Aug.15-16: Play-in tournaments

– Aug. 17: Playoffs begin

– Aug. 30: Family/guests of teams arrive

– Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Conf. Semifinals

– Sept. 15-Sept. 28: Conf. Finals

– Sept. 30-Oct. 13: NBA Finals — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2020

Here’s another notable detail, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Players traveling outside of the U.S. need to report by June 15 to team markets — rest of players need to arrive by June 22, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2020

It’s certainly a unique circumstance, and the NBA Finals being played out in mid-October — when training camps usually are ramping up — undoubtedly will be unusual. However, it’s clear the league is trying to make the best out of a challenging situation.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images