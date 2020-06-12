The timeline for the remainder of the NBA season is coming into focus.

The league has committed to restarting the season at the end of July at Disney World Resort, bringing 22 teams back for a series of regular season games before embarking on a full postseason.

And on Friday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared the dates for the rest of the season.

Here’s another notable detail, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s certainly a unique circumstance, and the NBA Finals being played out in mid-October — when training camps usually are ramping up — undoubtedly will be unusual. However, it’s clear the league is trying to make the best out of a challenging situation.

More NBA: Teams Reportedly Can Resume Season With 17 Players, Including Two-Ways

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images