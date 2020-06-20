Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The next batch of NBA hopefuls will have to wait a little longer to learn their fates.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place Oct. 17, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing a source. Early entry candidates reportedly will have until Aug. 17 to decide whether they want to remain eligible for this year’s draft.

The NBA Draft originally was scheduled to take place June 25, but league officials postponed it due to the disruptions the coronavirous outbreak has caused this season.

The NBA announced earlier this month the NBA Draft Lottery will take place Aug. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images