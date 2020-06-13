Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is not a fan of the NBA returning in Orlando, Fla.

The Brooklyn Nets guard reportedly was the “driving force in raising concerns” with the NBA returning to Walt Disney World Resort in July. And was an “active participant” on Friday’s call of 80-plus players.

And while he reportedly wanted to provide a platform for players to openly discuss the bubble city and racial inequality, he also voiced his own concerns, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“I don’t support going into Orlando,” Irving said, via Charania’s sources. “I’m not with the systematic racism and the (expletive). Something smells a little fishy.

“I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).”

Irving won’t return to the court this season after undergoing shoulder surgery. But he’s certainly still making his voice heard.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images