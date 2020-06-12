Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving won’t return to the court if and when the NBA resumes this summer due to shoulder surgery. But that’s not stopping him from voicing his opinion about the league’s return-to-play plan.

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck reported a conference call of up to 200 players would be held Friday night and Irving has been the “driving force in raising concerns” regarding the league’s bubble city plan.

The NBA, as you likely know by now, announced its 22-team playoff plan earlier this month. Games will take place at Walt Disney World Resort and players will have a slew of health and safety protocols.

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

Beck also reported there are “growing concerns” over the NBA’s plan.

There's growing concern re NBA's bubble plan. Players want more freedom of movement while in Orlando. One agent estimates that 2/3 of the top 40 would refuse to play under the proposed restrictions. https://t.co/IrM5MHPu5e — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

The league is hopeful to return July 30, with the NBA Finals set to conclude in October.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images