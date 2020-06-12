Kyrie Irving won’t return to the court if and when the NBA resumes this summer due to shoulder surgery. But that’s not stopping him from voicing his opinion about the league’s return-to-play plan.

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck reported a conference call of up to 200 players would be held Friday night and Irving has been the “driving force in raising concerns” regarding the league’s bubble city plan.

The NBA, as you likely know by now, announced its 22-team playoff plan earlier this month. Games will take place at Walt Disney World Resort and players will have a slew of health and safety protocols.

Beck also reported there are “growing concerns” over the NBA’s plan.

The league is hopeful to return July 30, with the NBA Finals set to conclude in October.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images