Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving doesn’t support the NBA’s return at Walt Disney World amid everything going on in the world.

On a conference call with players to discuss concerns about restarting the season, Irving reportedly was a “driving force” behind raising concerns about playing. Irving reportedly cited the virus, financials and belief that resuming could take away from the current focus on racism and protests against police brutality.

Irving’s season is over after a shoulder surgery regardless, but he said he’d be “willing to give up everything” he has for social reform.

Well according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, his old teammate, LeBron James, feels a bit differently. In fact, James reportedly wasn’t even on the 80-player call set up to voice concerns.

“Sources say James, whose Lakers have as good a chance at the title as any of the 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World, believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change,” Amick reported Friday night.

“He wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time.”

James certainly is one of the most influential athletes in the world, and all eyes will be on the NBA when it returns at the end of July.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar may feel like those factors make the restarted season the perfect platform to keep these conversations going with not just the rest of the country, but the world.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images