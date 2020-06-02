Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA and its Players’ Association have been in constant discussion amid the league’s hiatus since March, trying to lay the ground work for when and if a return was possible.

And later this week, owners reportedly will vote on a finalized plan to start building on that foundation.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday reported that a vote will be held to approve the league’s return-to-play plan and format during the Board of Governors meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Per Wojnarowski, the NBA hopes the season would end no later than Oct. 12.

“As the NBA models a 22-team format for a July 31 resumption in Orlando, the proposed timeline for teams as the last possible date for an NBA Finals Game 7: October 12,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

“The NBA’s Board of Governors has a Thursday meeting set for a vote on a finalized plan to restart the season, per sources. The league is still working through those details with the NBPA.”

With so much to discuss and decide on, there’s no way everyone will be happy. Especially smaller market teams who want to be included to save themselves from even more competitive and financial disadvantages should their season be over.

Still, Wojnarowski previously has reported that owners anticipate supporting whatever plan NBA commissioner Adam Silver puts forth.

Then, we can start to get excited.

