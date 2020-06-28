Promoting social justice has been a major issue in the NBA, especially since protests began across the United States following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Now, the league is giving players a new way to promote their chosen message.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association plan to allow players to replace their last name on their jersey with a statement about social justice, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

It’s unclear if messages will be limited in length or scope, or if this policy will continue beyond the 2019-2020 season.

Either way, this certainly is a creative way for the league to give players a way to promote their social justice platform while remaining in the NBA’s bubble environment at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images