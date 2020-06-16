Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Players interested in opting out of the NBA’s resumed 2019-20 season reportedly only have one week to make their decision official.

Players have been told they must notify their respective team by June 24 should they decide to forgo the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Players that do not participate will see their compensation reduced by 1/92.6 for each missed game.

And, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted during Monday night’s “The Return Of Sports” special on ESPN, there reportedly will be no discipline for those opting out of the season.

There will be two categories of non-participating players facing no salary reduction: “protected players” and “excused players,” which Charania says are believed to be at a greater risk for severe illness should they catch COVID-19.

The deadline for an excused absence is June 25.

The NBA is hoping to resume its season on July 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Considering a small group of players have begun raising concerns about the NBA’s return-to-play plan, however, it’s likely at least a few will pass on participating.

Just who will opt out, though? We’ll have our answer within the next eight days.

