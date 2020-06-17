Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, you apparently will have reason to be quite jealous of NBA players later this summer.

Though details still are being worked out and some players aren’t crazy about the idea, all signs point toward the NBA resuming its season in late July at Walt Disney World. Though the “bubble” environment near Orlando, Fla., obviously could have some drawbacks, it also would come with some spectacular amenities and accommodations, even by Disney’s high standards.

Among those would be early access to movies not yet released to the public, NBA reporter Keith Smith reported Tuesday night. And yes, that would include “Black Widow”, the highly anticipated first film in in the MCU’s “Phase Four”.

Here’s Smith’s report:

Per Walt Disney World Sources: Disney will make movies available for players and their families (once they join). This is likely to include movies that have not been released to the general public, including Marvel's Black Widow. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2020

Originally scheduled to hit theaters April 24, “Black Widow” saw its release date pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It now is slated for a Nov. 6 theatrical release.

Hopefully NBA players don’t spoil the details before the rest of us get to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images