It looks like the NBA still is moving forward with its plans to return at Walt Disney World in Orlando, despite the current spike in new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and among professional athletes.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, instead of limiting the amount of players and personnel temporarily, the league is increasing it.

“NBA will allow up to 10 coaches in facilities starting on Tuesday as players return for ramp-up, league tells teams in a memo,” Wojnarowski on Saturday reported.

“Teams can have four players June 23-30 at facility; 8 players in facility July 1-9. From there, teams will leave for Orlando and full training camps.”

Teams can have four players June 23-30 at facility; 8 players in facility July 1-9. From there, teams will leave for Orlando and full training camps a https://t.co/LKRixEcfOy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2020

This news comes as the NFL Players Association has asked players to refrain from private workouts with each other, and the same day MLB teams reportedly are deciding to stay at their own ballparks for spring training due to increasing COVID-19 concerns in Florida.

Hopefully the virus doesn’t make its way to the Disney bubble.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images