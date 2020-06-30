The NBA and WNBA might be resuming play soon, but social justice still remains on their minds.

Both leagues reportedly are considering painting the phrase “Black Lives Matter” inside both sidelines of the courts used when teams return to play in late July, sources told ESPN. This comes as nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality in the United States enter its fifth week.

According to the report, some WNBA players have suggested players wear warm-up shirts with “Say Her Name” on them to draw attention to female victims of police brutality like Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed at her home in Louisville, K.Y. while in bed as police executed a no-knock warrant in March.

Social justice has been a hot topic in both leagues as players prepare to resume play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, several WNBA players, including stars like Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud and Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery, have opted out of the 2020 season to focus on the issue. A number of NBA players have discussed doing the same.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images