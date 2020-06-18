Dave Cosentino can recognize a gift from the heavens when he sees one.

A NESN panel has chosen the Johnston, R.I., native as the NESN Fans’ Choice Contest Week 5 winner. Cosentino had the good fortune to attend the Boston Red Sox’s comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles in May 2007 at Fenway Park and he explained in his entry why the unforgettable “Mother’s Day Miracle” has special meaning to him.

“If I had to pick my favorite Boston Red Sox game, it would have to be the Mother’s Day Miracle from May 14th (May 13) 2007,” Cosentino wrote. “What looked like a definite loss, turned into such a fantastic win. The way the Red Sox came back in that game showed what kind of team they were, they would always fight until the final out. Unfortunately, I lost my Mother when I was 6, so every Mother’s Day was a bit of a downer for me. Seeing this game, on Mother’s Day, and the day after my Birthday was truly something special and I always took it as a gift from my Mother.”

Tune in at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday for the Red Sox vs. Orioles game Cosentino picked.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images