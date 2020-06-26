Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

June 26 – July 5

NES’’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

At 9 a.m. ET on Saturday Boston mayor Marty Walsh will join our “Dining Playbook” hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa for an all-new episode.

Red Sox:

2018 Red Sox Postseason Encores: The 2018 postseason run will continue at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and start back up nightly Monday through next Saturday with iconic playoff wins in chronological. The 2018 Red Sox Postseason Encores programming is as follows:

Fri., June 26

Red Sox at Houston Astros, 2018 ALCS Game 3

Sat., June 27

Red Sox at Astros, 2018 ALCS Game 4

Mon., June 29

Red Sox at Astros, 2018 ALCS Game 5

Tues., June 30

Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 2018 World Series Game 1

Wed., July 1

Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 2018 World Series Game 2

Thurs., July 2

Red Sox at Dodgers, 2018 World Series Game 4

Fri., July 3

Red Sox at Dodgers, 2018 World Series Game 5

Sat., July 4

2018 World Series Film: “Damage Done”

Sun., July 5

2 p.m. — 2018 Red Sox Championship Parade

Red Sox My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s “My Story” series in podcast form visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics — Best of Tuukka Rask: Catch the remainder of the Best of Tuukka at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Fri., June 26

Bruins at Washington Capitals (from Feb. 3, 2019)

Sat., June 27

Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, Eastern Conference semifinals Game 6 (from May 6, 2019)

Bruins Classics — Best of Ray Bourque: Catch a full week of the Best of Ray Bourque at 6 p.m. nightly next week. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 29

Bruins vs. New York Rangers (from Dec. 3, 1987)

Tues., June 30

Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 (from May 3, 1991)

Wed., July 1

Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues (from March 6, 1993)

Thurs., July 2

Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (from Feb. 1, 1997)

Fri., July 3

Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings (from Dec. 19, 1998)

Sat., July 4

1996 NHL All-Star Game

2010 Winter Classic — At 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, NESN will air the 2010 Winter Classic featuring the Bruins and Flyers from Fenway Park. In their first Winter Classic appearance, the Bruins became the first home team to win a Winter Classic game, with a game-winning overtime goal by Marco Sturm and a 24-save performance by Tim Thomas.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, NESN After Hours presented by People’s United Bank, will air at 10 p.m. nightly for one hour between Monday and Friday. nightly a nightly for an hour (Mon.-Fri.) at 10 p.m.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours Podcast” featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

Dining Playbook airs between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily from Monday through Thursday, with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, as well as new episodes debuting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

NESN will continue “Connecticut SUNdays” this weekend with a matchup featuring the 2019 WNBA Semifinal Game 1 between the Sun and Los Angeles Sparks (from Sept. 17, 2019).

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

Back-to-back episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run at 11 and 11:30 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

