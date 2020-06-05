Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

June 5 – June 14

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, the third week of the “NESN Fans’ Choice Contest,” and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

Red Sox:

Red Sox 2007 Postseason Encores: This weeked wraps up the 2007 postseason run. The final 2007 Postseason Encore slate of programming is as follows:

Fri., June 5, 8 p.m. ET

2007 World Series Game 4: Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

Sat., June 6, 8 p.m. ET

2007 Red Sox World Series Film: “Champions Again”

Sun., June 7, 2 p.m. ET

2007 Red Sox Victory Parade

Red Sox Classics — Best of Pedro Martinez, presented by Amica’s Pitch Zone: Next week will feature Pedro Martinez’s best performances daily at 6 p.m. This week’s schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 8

Red Sox at New York Yankees (from Sept. 10, 1999)

Tues., June 9

Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays (from Sept. 21, 1999)

Wed., June 10

Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles (from Sept. 27, 1999)

Thurs., June 11

ALCS Game 3: Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, ALCS Game 3 (from Oct. 16, 1999)

Fri., June 12

Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (from May 12, 2000)

Sat., June 13

Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Devil Rays (from Aug. 12, 2004)

Red Sox Classic: 1967 Penultimate Game — At 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, NESN will be airing a game from Sept. 30, 1967 vs. the Minnesota Twins, the penultimate game from the 1967 season. The Red Sox needed to win both games that weekend to win the American League pennant, and thanks to the heroics of Carl Yastrzemski in the game, they went on to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s “My Story” series in podcast form — including stories about Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Matt Barnes, Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Rodriguez, Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez – visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics –– Best of Cam Neely: At 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, the final games of the Best of Cam Neely week will finish up. The schedule is as follows:

Fri., June 5

Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils (from Feb. 12, 1994)

Sat., June 6

Bruins vs. Washington Capitals (from March 7, 1994)

Bruins Classics — Best of Patrice Bergeron: catch a full week of #37’s best performances at 8 p.m. nightly next week. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 8

Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 2 (from April 9, 2004)

Tues., June 9

Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks (from Jan. 16, 2006)

Wed., June 10

Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators (from Jan. 11, 2011)

Thurs., June 11

Bruins at Winnipeg Jets (from Feb. 11, 2016)

Fri., June 12

Bruins vs. New York Islanders (from Feb. 5, 2019)

Sat., June 13

Bruins vs. Florida Panthers (from March 7, 2019)

NESN Fans Choice

NESN on Saturday will air the third “Fans’ Choice” game featuring Justin from Pepperell’s favorite Red Sox game from July 31, 2006. Justin sat right behind the dugout for that game and brought a sign that said “Most Valuable Papi.” He made the NESN telecast of the game, with the famous sign, moments before David Ortiz hit a walk off 3-run homer to win the game. Justin still has the lucky sign.

Fans still can enter their favorite game and memories at NESN.com/FansChoice for a chance to see it hit the NESN air. Final submission date is this Monday.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” will air at 10 p.m. for an hour nightly between Monday and Friday.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours” podcast featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air “Dining Playbook” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. between Monday and Thursday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, as well as new episodes debuting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

NESN will continue “Connecticut SUNdays” next week with a matchup featuring the Sun vs. Seattle Storm from Aug. 16, 2019.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

At 11 and 11:30 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday next week, back-to-back episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

