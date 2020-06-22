NESN WINS SIX NEW ENGLAND EMMY AWARDS
BOSTON (June 22, 2020) – NESN received a total of 17 nominations across 14 categories and ultimately won six Emmy Awards at the 43rd New England Emmy Award ceremony Saturday night. The six New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:
SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL
Bergeron At 1000
GRAPHIC ARTS
2019 Composite
ANIMATION
2019 Composite
SET DESIGN
2019 Composite
DIRECTOR LIVE OR RECORDED LIVE
Bruins Game Coverage
Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Coordinating Director
WRITER SHORT FORM
Bruins Stanley Cup Essays
Jack Edwards, Writer
