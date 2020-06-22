NESN WINS SIX NEW ENGLAND EMMY AWARDS

BOSTON (June 22, 2020) – NESN received a total of 17 nominations across 14 categories and ultimately won six Emmy Awards at the 43rd New England Emmy Award ceremony Saturday night. The six New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:

SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL
Bergeron At 1000

GRAPHIC ARTS
2019 Composite

ANIMATION
2019 Composite

SET DESIGN
2019 Composite

DIRECTOR LIVE OR RECORDED LIVE
Bruins Game Coverage
Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Coordinating Director

WRITER SHORT FORM
Bruins Stanley Cup Essays
Jack Edwards, Writer

