NESN WINS SIX NEW ENGLAND EMMY AWARDS

BOSTON (June 22, 2020) – NESN received a total of 17 nominations across 14 categories and ultimately won six Emmy Awards at the 43rd New England Emmy Award ceremony Saturday night. The six New England Emmy Award recipients are as follows:

SPORTS ONE-TIME SPECIAL

Bergeron At 1000



GRAPHIC ARTS

2019 Composite



ANIMATION

2019 Composite



SET DESIGN

2019 Composite

DIRECTOR LIVE OR RECORDED LIVE

Bruins Game Coverage

Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Coordinating Director

WRITER SHORT FORM

Bruins Stanley Cup Essays

Jack Edwards, Writer

