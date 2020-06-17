Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Basketball fans were quick to chastise Kyrie Irving on Tuesday, but they now might need to walk back their criticisms.

A report surfaced claiming Irving proposed a fairly radical idea to his Brooklyn Nets teammates. Not only did Irving reportedly suggest the Nets skip the NBA’s shift to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., he also reportedly floated the idea of players starting their own league.

Given Irving’s tendency to think outside the box, the report was fairly believable. But as evidenced by a few reactions from Nets players after the story broke, it doesn’t sound like it’s true.

(Warning: The second tweet contains NSFW language)

This is FAKE news! Just stop! https://t.co/hm8pmkgM8v — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) June 17, 2020

Y’all just making up shit about my guy now… cut the cap y’all really getting annoying https://t.co/Zg2L61vBjF — Chris Chiozza “FLASH” ⚡️ (@Chiozza11) June 17, 2020

Brooklyn guard Caris LeVert also refuted the rumor via Instagram comment.

The NBA’s return-to-play plan is set to go into motion later this month when teams are allowed to begin training camp at their respective facilities. From there, the 22 teams involved in the plan will travel to Orlando early next month, with regular-season action set to resume July 30.

