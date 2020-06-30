Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets have a bit of a situation on their hands.

Brooklyn stars Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan announced Monday they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Dinwiddie reported experiencing symptoms, “including fever and chest tightness,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jordan has since opted out of the NBA’s resumed season, and Dinwiddie appears to be considering the option as well.

“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market,” Jordan tweeted Monday night. “As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.”

“I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season,” Dinwiddie said. “I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms … it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets plan to sign someone in place of Jordan. Dinwiddie’s situation remains unclear.

The Nets currently are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

