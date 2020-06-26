Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England motorsports fans will be happy with the latest update out of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Fans will be allowed with social distancing to the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Aug. 2 at NHMS. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, originally scheduled for July 19, was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu approved a plan to allow fans to attend the rescheduled event.

“The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance,” Sununu said in a statement, as transcribed by the Associated Press. “While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s modified protocols will include: social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only, according to the website.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images