Many believe Jarrett Stidham will be able to make the transition to starting quarterback smoother by simply starting off as a game manager.

Nate Burleson doesn’t believe it will or can be that easy for the 2019 fourth-rounder.

The wide receiver-turned-analyst thinks the pressure Stidham faces heading into the 2020 season cannot be understated. While the Patriots likely won’t be asking a ton from the 23-year-old early on, he’ll still have to deal with the high expectations and standard that come with playing in Foxboro.

“…I don’t like the word ‘game manager’ either and I know there’s a negative connotation when it comes to quarterbacks who hold that title over their head,” Burleson said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “You know what adds even more pressure? Is when you’re supposed to be a game manager and your micromanager is Bill Belichick. That right there brings the ultimate pressure. So, for me, he’s going to have to deal with all the expectations of stepping outside of Tom Brady’s shadow. He’s going to have to deal with holding on to a versatile offense that can change like the weather week in and week out. And then, on top of that, you have Bill Belichick, the greatest coach of all time, breathing down your neck. This pressure on Stidham is incredible, so I can’t wait to see what he does with it because if he’s successful, then we better give him credit as soon as he starts making plays.”

It remains to be seen if Stidham is capable of handling said pressure. If not, one has to imagine the Patriots won’t hesitate to hand over the keys to veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images