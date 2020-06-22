Ryan Clark doesn’t believe we’re going to see the Rob Gronkowski of old in the upcoming NFL season.

Instead, the cornerback-turned-analyst is expecting a modified version of the future Hall of Famer.

As Clark pointed out last week on ESPN’s “Get Up,” the Buccaneers don’t need Gronkowski to perform like an All-Pro. Tampa Bay features one of the league’s best wide receiver tandems in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and Gronk is one of three above-average tight ends at Tom Brady’s disposal. As such, Clark believes Gronk will really earn his keep with the Bucs in the biggest moments.

“I don’t think my expectations are for him to challenge Travis Kelce and George Kittle to be the top pass-catching tight in the league,” Clark said. “But what I do think is important is he’s going to be there for those situational football moments that Tom Brady needs him for. Yes, they’re going to get the ball go Godwin, they’re going to get the ball to O.J. Howard, you’re gonna get the ball to Mike Evans. But Rob Gronkowski’s going to be the guy in the fourth quarter, the guy in the red zone, the big, third-down pass-catcher.

“I also believe we’re going to see him show up more late in games and late in the season. This is a season where you can put him on a pitch count because you have so much activity going on around him. But when Tom Brady needs that security blanket, when Tom Brady needs to be comfortable, I think that’s when Rob Gronkowski will be at his best for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All of the talent around him will allow him to stay healthy, take less hits, play less plays and be there for the important moments.”

It remains to be seen if those important moments will include the playoffs. Tampa Bay hasn’t reached the postseason since 2007, but that drought is poised to come to an end with arguably the greatest quarterback-tight end duo reunited in Central Florida.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images