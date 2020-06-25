Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has been leading some pretty serious group workouts with his new teammates before players start reporting to their respective NFL teams for training camp.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases reported in Florida have been on the rise, impacting even the Tampa Bay organization and forcing the NFL Players Association to advise against these group trainings to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

When asked about the six-time Super Bowl champion, the NFL’s chief medical officer on Thursday expressed support for the union’s position.

“The NFL and NFLPA are in the same place,” Dr. Allen Sills told reporters, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, stressing the importance of “risk reduction and mitigating risk. Players are going to share the same risk but also the same responsibility to each other.”

Asked specifically about Tom Brady hosting players-only #Bucs workouts, Dr. Sills said, “The NFL and NFLPA are in the same place.” It’s about “risk reduction and mitigating risk. Players are going to share the same risk but also the same responsibility to each other." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2020

Well Tom Brady’s little captains practices, and all involved, appear to be reducing risk of a season-ending outbreak by going for herded immunity before reporting for camp.

And if his Instagram stories are any indication, it doesn’t look like Brady is afraid.

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images