Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jarrett Stidham might earn someone a windfall if he quickly becomes the NFL’s brightest star.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the New England Patriots quarterback’s odds of winning the NFL MVP award for the 2020 season at +5000 on Thursday. It’s easy to understand why Stidham is an MVP longshot, yet he somehow has the same lines as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo and other notable stars.

Jarrett Stidham has the same odds to win NFL MVP as: – Josh Allen

– Saquon Barkley

– Christian McCaffrey

– Ben Roethlisberger And more 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TEigTITJCL — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 4, 2020

Most Patriots observers predict he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback in 2020, Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era. Stidham reportedly has been hosting workouts with some of his teammates and regularly seeing veteran New England wide receiver Julian Edelman, presumably in an effort to fine-tune their connection in time for training camp.

Should this and other work produce MVP-grade success for Stidham, he will have shocked the football world.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images