The sports betting community is among those who won’t allow rumors linking Cam Newton to the New England Patriots to fade away.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the free agent quarterback’s odds of joining the Patriots at +300 last Monday.

New England is the betting favorite to acquire the 2015 NFL MVP, whom the Carolina Panthers released in March. Other leading contenders to sign him include the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.

People forget Cam Newton is still a free agent pic.twitter.com/MqWy8FlaOk — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 8, 2020

The Patriots and Newton spoke early in the offseason, but “nothing materialized” from the conversations, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Patriots presumably will enter training camp with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer atop their quarterback depth chart.

Nevertheless, the Patriots have been betting frontrunners to sign Newton for weeks. Perhaps this might explain why signals coming from the Patriots suggest they’re not interested in his services, even though rumors continually claim otherwise.

