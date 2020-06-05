Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL players have spoken. And loudly.

An extensive group of black NFL players produced a powerful video sharing how they feel about the recent racial injustice, and ultimately what they want to hear from the league in regards to the issue.

New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas, Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, New York Jets’ Jamal Adams, Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins and several others were all included.

“This is what we, the players, would like the hear you state…” one portion of the video said.

You can watch the full video here:

NFL players put together this video, via @saquon: pic.twitter.com/l2426QUvj4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2020

Well put.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/ USA TODAY Sports Images