Over the next two weeks, NESN.com will break down the NFL’s best positional groupings on both sides of the football, ranking teams in order of worst to first.

Today, we rank the best quarterback rooms in the NFL.

Of note, this is not an exact representation of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL. While the starting quarterback is obviously most important, teams were graded on the overall position, which included back-ups. Names in order of depth charts listed on ESPN, or each individual organization’s website:

No. 32 Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew, Mike Glennon, Jake Luton, Joshua Dobbs

Minshew had a respectable 2019 season for the Jags, tallying a 6-6 record in 12 starts. But the fact is Minshew himself is a below-average quarterback while his back-up, Glennon, hasn’t started a game in two years, and is 6-16 as a starter.

No. 31 Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Steven Montez

Following a rough rookie season in which he went 2-5 in seven starts, Haskins will be learning a new offense in a time where the offseason is limited. That could ultimately mean Allen steps in as the Week 1 starter, having already played for Redskins first-year coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. Either way, it’s not a great quarterback situation in Washington.

No. 30 Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Riley Neal

Entering his second season, Lock will benefit from the Broncos adding some weapons both in the draft and in free agency, but he’s still young, despite the fact he won four of his first starters last season. It could be a coming out party for Lock. The 27-year-old Driscoll is 1-7 as a starter, though.

No. 29 Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Herbert is another 2020 first-round pick who could quickly take over the reins from Taylor. Taylor, however, has had some NFL success including a 23-21 record as a starter, the majority of which came from 2015 to 2017 with the Buffalo Bills. On the other hand, while Herbert could prove a good player in the long run, it likely won’t be a quick process.

No. 28 New England Patriots: Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke, J’Mar Smith

The first year without Tom Brady under center in two decades will certainly be interesting for the Patriots. Stidham is expected to be the Week 1 starter, but with the uncertainty this preseason, New England could go with the veteran. Hoyer is a good back-up, though, especially in the Patriots system that he knows so well.

No. 27 Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley, Jake Dolegala

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, will certainly have some high expectations with a Bengals team that is dying for success, and quickly. Burrow is another one of the young quarterbacks that offers some hope, however the 25-year-old Finley is without much NFL experience himself.

No. 26 New York Giants: Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush, Alex Tanney

Eli Manning is officially retired and Jones will enter his second NFL season with some high expectations. It’ll be interesting to see how Jones will work with Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, and first-year head coach Joe Judge, formerly of the New England Patriots. While McCoy has been around the block, his 7-21 record as a starter shouldn’t carry a whole lot of optimism.

No. 25 New York Jets: Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, David Fales, James Morgan

It’ll be interesting to see if Darnold begins the 2020 season “seeing ghosts” of if he’ll be able to put together a breakout year during his third NFL campaign. Meanwhile, Flacco, a longtime NFL starter serving as the back-up for Darnold may be exactly what the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 needs.

No. 24 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb

While some are putting money down on Allen to win NFL MVP, we’re not going to go that far. The physically-gifted Allen, however, could prove the best among a so-so batch of AFC East quarterbacks. The 29-year-old Barkley, though, has just Sven career starts.

No. 23 Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Tyler Bray

Trubisky could certainly be unseated for the starting spot with the Bears’ acquisition of Foles. Foles is not only a capable starter, but led the Eagles to a Super Bowl just a few years prior. It’ll be interesting to see who earns the starting job, but that may also mean there’s not a major drop off between one and the other.

No. 22 Carolina Panthers: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

Bridgewater was among the best back-up QBs in the NFL last season. He helped the Saints go 4-0 with starter Drew Brees out… but now he’s the No. 1 for the first time since his Pro Bowl season in 2015. The Panthers also will be with new head coach Matt Rhule and without Cam Newton for the first time in nearly a decade. P.J. Walker, an XFL standout last season, backing-up Bridgewater will be interesting to see, as well.

No. 21 Tennesse Titans: Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside, Cole McDonald

Tannehill had an incredibly productive second-half of the 2019 season after filling in for Marcus Mariota. But will he continue that? It’s certainly a possibility, despite the fact he signed a massive contract this offseason. The 25-year-old Woodside (who?) isn’t exactly a back-up who will invoke confidence, however.

No. 20 Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff, John Wolford, Josh Love, Bryce Perkins

Goff will still benefit from having Sean McVay in his earpiece, but had just a so-so 2019 with less touchdowns, yards and a worse completion percentage than the year prior. There may not be a whole lot of depth behind Goff either as the 24-year-old Wolford is entering his first NFL season.

No. 19 Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, David Blough

Stafford, who has his 2019 cut short due to a spinal fracture, is another QB who is in the second half of his career, but could still have some decent years ahead. Daniel has plenty of NFL experience, but just a 2-3 overall record as a starter as he joins his fifth team in 11 years.

No. 18 Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Jake Browning, Nate Stanley

Cousins is certainly an above-average starter, even looking like a quarterback worthy of top 10 arguments during the Vikings 10-5 2019 season. Mannion, on the other hand, had one start last season in which he went 12-for-21 for 126 yards and two INTs.

No. 17 Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch

Big Ben is returning off of elbow surgery, meaning his 2020 production is far from certain. But the Steelers actually made a run at a playoff spot last year with back-ups Rudolph (5-3 as starter) and Hodges (3-3 as starter) behind center. While a small sample size, all three clearly are capable of winning NFL games.

No. 16 Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

Could there be a legit competition for the No. 1 in Las Vegas? If Carr remains the starter, the Raiders acquiring Mariota this offseason give them a quality back-up, who was starting games as recently as last year. Mariota is 29-32 as a starter while Carr is 39-55.

No. 15 Miami Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, Jake Rudock

How long will it take until Tagovailoa, the 2020 No. 5 overall pick, is starting for Miami? A strange preseason may cause for Fitzpatrick to be the Week 1 starter, but Tagovailoa won’t be far behind. One way or the other, the 1-2 tandem of Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa is something Dolphins fans should certainly be able to work with.

No. 14 San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard, Broc Rutter

Jimmy G put together a strong 2019 campaign (13-3) before a troubling Super Bowl performance. He should have no problem bouncing back for another strong season, especially with Kyle Shanahan holding the clipboard. The 25-year-old Mullens also has eight career starts despite just three years in.

No. 13 Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Garrett Gilbert, Kevin Davidson

Mayfield took a step back during the 2019, despite the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., but we expect that to change. Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, has both the talent and weapons on offense. Keenum is certainly a capable of NFL snaps, as well, having 62 starts in 67 career games (27-35 overall).

No. 12 Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley, Drew Anderson, Chris Streveler

Admittedly, Murray’s potential could quickly make our No. 11 ranking look far too low. The 2019 No. 1 pick put together an impressive rookie campaign despite the team’s overall record. Now, he has All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to throw too. The back-up Hundley also had nine career starts for the Packers in 2017.

No. 11 Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts, Kyle Lauletta

The Eagles made a splash in the NFL Draft with grabbing Hurts in the second round. Ultimately, the Oklahoma product could push Sudfield for the back-up spot, all while Wentz is a top-15 (arguably 10) starter when healthy. The 26-year-old Sudfeld has never started an NFL game.

No. 10 Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Beckert, Danny Etling

Ryan has only missed three regular-season starts in his entire career. And while the Falcons have largely been ripped for their underachieving years, with Ryan leading the charge, it’s still an offense that can produce. Schaub, of course, is among the most experienced back-ups in the NFL with 93 career starts and a .500-plus win percentage.

No. 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, Reid Sinnett

The Bucs made the biggest splash this offseason with the signing of Brady, ending the 42-year-old’s 20 year run with the Patriots. Brady will benefit from a better group of skill position players, despite learning a new offense for the first time in two decades. Gabbert, who has 48 career starts (13-35 as starter), may be able to manage one or two games if needed, too.

No. 8 Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, AJ McCarron, Alex McGough, Nick Tiano

Watson is arguably a more complete quarterback than Jackson, and perhaps only behind Mahomes in regards to young QBs. The 24-year-old is 24-13 as a starter in his first three years for Houston. AJ McCarron, on the other hand, isn’t exactly an experienced back-up recording just four career starts (2-2) in six NFL seasons.

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Anthony Gordon

Wilson is arguably the most complete quarterback in the NFL, and could be a legit MVP candidate if he stays healthy. Smith (12-19 as a starter) is certainly capable of filling the void for short stretch, too.

No. 6 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Tim Boyle, Jalen Morton

Simply, you have a chance to win every game with the incredibly talented Rodgers behind center. The Packers are certainly hoping their 2020 first-round pick in Love won’t have to play many snaps this year, but their optimism in him speak volumes.

No. 5 Indianapolis Colts: Phillip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason, Chad Kelly

Could Rivers lead the Colts in Frank Reich’s offense? Weapons haven’t been the issue for Rivers as the Los Angeles Chargers were stacked in that department, but a change of scenery could help the 38-year-old. It also doesn’t hurt that Brissett has quality starting experience (12-20 as starter), and could prove among the better back-ups in the NFL.

No. 4 Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley

After a breakout year, the 2019 NFL MVP showcased his mobility was lethal as teams had trouble keeping him contained. RGIII is far-removed from the days as a starter, but is he capable of winning a few games with the talent the Ravens have on both sides of the football? Sure.

No. 3 Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, Clayton Thorson

The Cowboys have arguably both a top-10 quarterback in Prescott and an elite back-up in Dalton. The free-agent acquisition of Dalton, who’s owed a base salary of $3 million, gives the Cowboys insurance, and someone you’d feel comfortable with for a short stretch.

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Jordan Ta’amu, Shea Patterson

It’s hard to place any quarterback room above the one led by Mahomes, and only New Orleans was deserving. Mahomes is arguably the best young talent in the league. He’s already proven he can win, and win at a high level — like the Super Bowl. Henne (53 career starts), while not the best back-up talent wise, is certainly capable of stepping in for a smaller stretch with his experience.

No. 1 New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Tommy Stevens

New Orleans has three legitimate quarterbacks who are capable of winning NFL games. With Brees the obvious starter, the free-agent signing of Winston and return of Hill makes for an incredibly deep QB room. Winston is among the best No. 2 while Hill is far and away the best No. 3 in the league, of course, not many teams have three on a roster. But then again, depth matters. And the Saints don’t have to look to see that, as they went 4-0 with back-up Teddy Bridgewater in 2019.

